Teen Girls Believed To Be Together Reported Missing By Families In Loudoun County

Seen them?

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Virginia as they attempt to locate a pair of teen girls believed to be together who have been reported missing.

The families of Gabriella “Gabby” Benitez and Adriana Membreno, both 14, were reported missing in Loudoun County after last being seen in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police.

Both teens are believed to be together after going missing from their Ashburn homes.

Benitez was described as being 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with jeans.

Membreno was described as being 5-foot-6 weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is unclear what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information regarding the teens’ whereabouts has been asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff by calling (703) 777-1021.

