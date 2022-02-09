Supreme Court Allows Grand Jury Probe In Loudoun County School Sexual Assaults

The Supreme Court of Virginia has rejected an attempt by the Loudoun County School Board to shut down a Grand Jury investigation connected to the handling of two sexual assaults, confirms officials.

The court's decision will allow an investigation to continue into the handling of the sexual assaults in the two Loudoun County schools last year, states Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

"The Loudoun County School Board has tried to block our Grand Jury investigation on what happened last year in the sexual assaults that made national headlines last year for all the wrong reasons", says Miyares.

The Virginia teen was allegedly wearing an ankle monitor from a previous sexual assault when he groped a second victim last year, reports Fox 5 DC.

"I will always, always fight for truth, and I will fight for accountability", continued Miyares. "The investigation will continue."

