Seen It? Invasive Insect Makes Appearance In Loudoun County

An invasive insect that has been a point of consternation for farmers for years has been discovered in some parts of Virginia.

The spotted lanternfly, which hails from southeast Asia before it made its way stateside in 2014 has reportedly been found in Loudoun County in recent weeks, causing concern for some.

Lanternflies target the sap of certain trees, including grapevines, fruit trees, and other plants, devastating them.

According to officials, if one spots a lanternfly, they should kill it, then send it to the state officials for evaluation.

Officials noted that lanternflies pose no threat to humans, though an infestation could lead to the destruction of gardens.

Lanternfly have reportedly also been located in parts of Pennsylvania and other areas of Virginia including Charlottesville, Prince William County, and Winchester.

"Loudoun County officials say the invasive and destructive spotted lanternfly has been found in Loudoun, signaling a new stage in efforts to limit the damage the insect can cause to agricultural crops and home gardens, including grapevines, hops, fruits, and vegetables, and ornamental trees," they advised.

The insect could have an impact on Virginia forests, as well as the agricultural, and tourism industries.

The spotted lanternfly's appearance can dramatically change throughout its lifecycle, according to officials in Virginia, who noted that its main host is the invasive plant known as the "Tree of Heaven."

Lanternfly are notoriously poor flyers, but are "very effective hitchhikers" from state to state that can hitch a ride on people, goods, firewood, and other items that may be transported between regions.

