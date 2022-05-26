Police Rule Ashburn Deaths A Murder-Suicide

Authorities say that the two bodies found at an Ashburn home were the result of a murder-suicide.

Loudoun County deputies found the bodies of John Sharmoukh, 45, and Mariam A. Farouk Kamal, 31, at their home on Old Line Terrace just before 9:30 on Tuesday, May 24, authorities said. Though, investigators have not said who was the aggressor in the slayings.

Reports say detectives found the body of Sharmoukh on the the front lawn of the house. He apparently jumped from a third story window while on fire, Fox 5 reported. A neighbor rushed over with a fire extinguisher to put him out, but medical authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Deputies found Kamal inside the home stabbed to death, a police report said.

The couple's three children were at school when this happened. They are staying with family, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies are still investigating the case with the help of the medical examiner and Loudoun County County Fire Marshal's Office.

Friends Raise Money For Funeral, Couples' 3 Orphaned Children

Their church, St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church in Ashburn announced funeral services for Shamrokh and Kamal will be held at Wednesday, June 1, at the church. The reading of the divine liturgy and displaying of the bodies is at 9 a.m. and funeral prayers begin at 11 a.m.

St. Moses is also raising money to pay for the funeral cost and help care for the couple's three children. So far, the church has raised nearly $200,000 of its $250,000 goal from more than 1,600 donors. To see that campaign click here.

A friend set up a GoFundMe campaign as well to pay for funeral expenses. So far,159 people have donated more than $13,000 of the $20,000 goal. Click here to learn more about the GoFundMe. Money from this campaign will be added to St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church's total, the poster said.

