Plane From Leesburg Crash Lands In Pennsylvania After Brakes Fail: Report

Josh Lanier
A Cessna 414 crash-landed Sunday, June, 19, at Pennsylvania's Rostraver Airport after taking off from Leesburg, Virginia.
Photo Credit: AirSafetyGuy via WikiMedia

A pilot that took off from Leesburg was forced to make a controlled crash landing on Sunday, June 19, in Pennsylvania after her brakes failed, a report said. 

Caiolinn Ertel, 61, of Pittsburgh, was not injured in the crash, but she fears her Cessna 414 was totaled in the crash at Rostraver Airport, she told TribLive.com

Ertel's plane skidded off the runway at Rostraver Airport and crashed into a hill, the website reported. 

The pilot says she resorted to a controlled crash after she put the flaps up and stomped on the brakes to no avail.

Click here for more from TribLive.

