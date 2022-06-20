Plane From Leesburg Crash Lands In Pennsylvania After Brakes Fail: Report

A pilot that took off from Leesburg was forced to make a controlled crash landing on Sunday, June 19, in Pennsylvania after her brakes failed, a report said.

Caiolinn Ertel, 61, of Pittsburgh, was not injured in the crash, but she fears her Cessna 414 was totaled in the crash at Rostraver Airport, she told TribLive.com.

Ertel's plane skidded off the runway at Rostraver Airport and crashed into a hill, the website reported.

The pilot says she resorted to a controlled crash after she put the flaps up and stomped on the brakes to no avail.

Click here for more from TribLive.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.