Pair Cuts Fence During Attempted Copper Wire Burglary At Loudoun County Substation: Sheriff

Another substation in the region was targeted by a pair of suspects who are now facing multiple charges for their roles in an attempt to burglarize a storage yard on Dominion Energy property early on Saturday morning.

Christopher Macmillan, 51, and Joshua Settle, 38, both of Manassas, were arrested shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 after deputies were called to the 26000 block of Auburn Farm Road for a report of two men cutting into a fence in the area of Dominion Energy that is being leased to a separate entity.

Responding deputies said that they were able to locate the pair who had breached the storage yard, and they were placed into custody without incident. A bag with wire cutters was also recovered at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, “all indications point to the subjects being there to steal copper wire.” Dominion Energy officials also confirmed that there was no breach of any adjacent substation.

The incident comes days after a Baltimore woman was charged with conspiring with a purported neo-Nazi to disrupt the city’s power grid.

Macmillan and Settle were charged with:

Possession of burglary tools;

Attempted larceny;

Trespassing;

Destruction of property;

Conspiracy to commit larceny.

Both were transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Macmillan is being held without bond and Settles was given a $7,500 secured bond.

