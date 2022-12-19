Infant Porn Lands VA College Dean, Former US Navy Member In Prison: Feds

An assistant dean at a religious college in Virginia who was previously discharged from the US Navy will spend years behind bars for collecting hundreds of sexual images of children and infants, federal authorities announced.

Robert Morris, 37, of Virginia Beach, has been sentenced to six years in prison for using a file-sharing program to receive more than 500 images of child sexual abuse material including children as young as infants.

At the time of his arrest, prosecutors said that Morris was an assistant dean of students and systems administrator at Wave Leadership College, a religious institution in Virginia Beach.

He was also previously administratively separated from the US Navy for misconduct, including sexual harassment.

When he was arrested in February, Morris was charged with 10 counts of distribution of child pornography.

"In 2021, EDVA launched ‘UnMasked,' a community-based educational outreach and prevention program in Virginia dedicated to raising awareness and educating the community about the prevalence of online sexual exploitation involving children and young adults,” officials said. ” UnMasked is a multi-disciplinary partnership of local, state, federal, and non-profit stakeholders”

