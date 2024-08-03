Fair 90°

Minor Killed, Six Injured In Leesburg Crash With Private Company Ambulance

A minor was killed in a Loudoun County crash involving an ambulance on Friday night, police say.

A private company ambulance was involved in the crash

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Erik McLean
Shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 2, officers from the Leesburg Police Department were called to the intersection of East Market Street and the Leesburg Bypass, when a Honda being driven by a juvenile was involved in a crash with a private company ambulance.

Police say that one minor was rushed to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead. The driver and two passengers in the Honda were hospitalized and listed in stable condition on Saturday.

At the time of the crash, it was occupied by two employees and one patient - all adults - who were taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation of their injuries sustained in the crash, which remains under investigation.

