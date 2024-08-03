Minor Killed, Six Injured In Leesburg Crash With Private Company Ambulance

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 2, officers from the Leesburg Police Department were called to the intersection of East Market Street and the Leesburg Bypass, when a Honda being driven by a juvenile was involved in a crash with a private company ambulance.

Police say that one minor was rushed to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead. The driver and two passengers in the Honda were hospitalized and listed in stable condition on Saturday.

At the time of the crash, it was occupied by two employees and one patient - all adults - who were taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation of their injuries sustained in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.