Silver Spring resident Melody Waldecker, 54, was involved in a fatal carjacking this week in Sterling by Jose Aguilar-Martinez where she was killed by her own vehicle, police say.

Now, friends and well-wishers in the community are coming together in support of her family, which is stunned days after she was identified as the victim by police.

"Losing a mother (or) grandmother is one of the hardest things to go through, I am asking the community to help come together and support the family in giving Melody the funeral she deserves," Aspen Elvir said.

"No one can prepare for a tragedy like this."

Waldecker was active on social media in the days before her death, sharing photos of her visiting grandsons while attending a Baltimore Orioles game three days before the fatal carjacking.

Tributes poured in for Waldecker following the news of her death.

"(This is) our wonderful scheduler at work," a coworker posted on social media. "Very nice, friendly, never upset, great team player ... A force to reckon with.

"We last saw each other on Friday morning and had some good times together as always. (She) was full of live and very family oriented."

"No one can prepare for a tragedy like this, all proceeds will go to her husband and four children," organizers of a GoFundMe wrote. "Let’s try and take some financial stress away from her loved ones."

"Please keep my family in your prayers," one family member posted online. "There was no reason for this to happen and hope justice gets served ... I still can't believe you were taken from us so soon ... We love you Aunt Melody Waldecker."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"I wanted to share this GoFundMe for Melody's family; she was a dedicated healthcare worker and tragically lost her life, leaving behind her husband, four kids, and eight grandkids," Natalie Howard said.

"She was my childhood friends mother, and amazing beautiful soul. "Every donation can make a real difference in helping them through this tough time."

