Man Working At Leesburg Escape Room Sexually Assaulted Child, Police Say

A 38-year-old man in Loudoun County is facing charges for "taking indecent liberties with a child," according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Mitchell J. Pena

Mitchell J. Pena

 Photo Credit: Leesburg Police Department
On Friday, the agency announced that local resident Michael J. Pena, 38, has been arrested for sexually abusing child while in a supervisory relationship after what was described as "an in-depth investigation." 

In October last year, the department received a report that Pena assaulted a minor while he was employed at the Escape Room LOCO in Leesburg, officials said.

Pena was identified as a suspect and he turned himself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center this week, where he is being held without bond.

