Man Working At Leesburg Escape Room Sexually Assaulted Child, Police Say

On Friday, the agency announced that local resident Michael J. Pena, 38, has been arrested for sexually abusing child while in a supervisory relationship after what was described as "an in-depth investigation."

In October last year, the department received a report that Pena assaulted a minor while he was employed at the Escape Room LOCO in Leesburg, officials said.

Pena was identified as a suspect and he turned himself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center this week, where he is being held without bond.

