Brandon Estrada De Leon pleaded guilty to raping a child under the age of 13 and possession of child pornography and a judge sentenced him this week to 11 years and 11 months of active prison time.

De Leon's entire sentence was 54 years and 11 months with 44 years suspended.

In April 2023, the Leesburg Police Department launched an investigation into a runaway, and it was later determined that De Leon, a reported longtime family friend, was harboring the 12-year-old girl.

He later admitted to having sex with the child on multiple occasions, and he took a "pornographic photo" of the girl that was found saved on his phone.

According to a prosecutor trying the case, De Leon "knew that she was 12 and continued with the relationship anyway and instructed her not to talk to police."

Before his sentencing, the judge presiding over the case had harsh words for De Leon.

"In our society, adults protect children ... What stands out is that after you knew this young girl was only 12 years old, you continued to have sexual relations with her.

"It is beyond comprehension that you made the decision that you did," they continued. "This is the type of case, not only to deter you, but to prevent others in the community from doing what you did - a significant price must be paid."

Upon his release, the judge also ordered that De Leon register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

