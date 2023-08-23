Man Harboring Missing Minor Sexually Abused Him In Leesburg, Police Say

Brandon Estrada De Leon, 20, is facing multiple rape charges after being connected to the juvenile, who he allegedly sexually abused after going missing in Leesburg.

Police say that the charges come following a report of a missing minor who left home on their own accord earlier this year before being found safe, but shaken.

According to investigators, Estrada De Leon harbored the missing child, who was known to him, and later misled the police about the minor's location as they sought to bring them home.

It was also determined that he allegedly sexually assaulted his victim on multiple occasions over the past year.

The Leesburg native was charged with:

Three counts of rape;

Abduction;

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Estrada De Leon is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond. No information about his next court date was released.

