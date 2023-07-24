Loudoun Deputy Bitten By Dog In Stolen Car As Driver Leads Wrong-Way Pursuit

Justin Connor, 27, of Rochester, NY, was unconscious behind the wheel of the car in the Sheetz gas station parking lot at Dulles Plaza in Sterling, around 8:25 a.m. Saturday, July 22, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies approached the vehicle and saw drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. That's when Connor regained consciousness and put the vehicle in drive, nearly striking two deputies, authorities said.

Connor continued to flee from deputies, driving on Shaw Road and turning onto Sterling Boulevard. In the area of Maple Avenue, Connor drove the vehicle northbound in the southbound lanes of Sterling Boulevard and struck multiple vehicles. He was immediately apprehended.

Upon investigating, deputies discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen out of New York. The driver also hindered the investigation by providing false information.

A total of four people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries including the driver and passenger of the fleeing vehicle. A deputy was also treated at an area hospital after being bitten by a dog that was in the fleeing vehicle.

Connor was charged with:

Driving While Intoxicated (Influence of Drugs)

Maiming of another resulting from driving while intoxicated

Two counts of assault on law enforcement

Giving false identity to law enforcement

Obstructing justice

Eluding

Driving without a license

Larceny: Unauthorized use of a vehicle

He was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he was being held on no bond and additional charges may be pending.

Anyone with additional information who has not already spoken with law enforcement is asked to contact Deputy Evelin Valladares of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

