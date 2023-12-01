Overcast 45°

Arrest Made Shopping Center Shooting, Additional Suspects Possible: Loudoun Sheriff

Police have made an arrest in a Loudoun County shopping plaza shooting.

<p>Richard Edmundson was charged in a Loudoun County shooting but police believe there may be additional suspects.</p>

 Photo Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Richard Edmundson, of no fixed addressed, is believed to have shot one person in the parking lot of the Dulles Retail Plaza in Sterling on Nov. 27, the county sheriff said.

Police believe there was more than one individual involved in this incident, and the identification of the additional individuals remains under investigation.

Edmundson was charged with Malicious Wounding and taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The LCSO is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1919. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

