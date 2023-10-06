Loudoun County Sheriff's Deputy Charged In Domestic Incident: Police

Rajesh Kumar was off duty when he assaulted a family member and stopped another from calling law enforcement on Oct. 4 around 5:20 p.m., police in Leesburg said.

Kumar was arrested for domestic assault, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, and an emergency protective order was issued.

He was processed at the Loudoun County Detention Center and released on a secured bond.

