Loudoun County Sheriff's Deputy Charged In Domestic Incident: Police

A Loudoun County Sheriff's Deputy has been charged in a domestic assault, authorities said.

Rajesh Kumar
Rajesh Kumar Photo Credit: Leesburg PD
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Rajesh Kumar was off duty when he assaulted a family member and stopped another from calling law enforcement on Oct. 4 around 5:20 p.m., police in Leesburg said.

Kumar was arrested for domestic assault, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, and an emergency protective order was issued. 

He was processed at the Loudoun County Detention Center and released on a secured bond. 

