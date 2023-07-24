Loudoun County Dairy Farmers Roll Out Ice Cream Trailer: Here's Where To Catch It

Brookfield Dairy Ice Cream Company trailer can be found serving up tasty treats right outside of the town of Leesburg on the corner of Rt. 15 and Harmony Church Road on the weekends, from noon to 5 p.m.

A grand opening will be held Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30.

Owned by Greg and Sue Harrison, the two share a passion for dairy farming and a love of delicious ice cream. Their family-owned and operated farm has a rich history in dairy farming and a commitment to wholesome practices and sustainable farming. The farm produces high-quality milk, cream, and butter, which go into their delicious ice cream.

The Harrisons' delectable range of flavors, including Sea Salted Caramel Dream, Strawberry, Vanilla, Black Raspberry, Birthday Cake, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Coffee, Cookies-n-Cream, Mint Chip, Peach, Cold Brew Chip, Orange Pineapple, and Chocolate.

Additionally, the ice cream shop offers special seasonal flavors, adding a touch of excitement for customers to explore throughout the year. Indulge in your favorite flavors at an affordable price, with a single scoop priced at $3.50, 2 scoops for $6.00, and 3 scoops for $9.00. Toppings such as whipped cream, sprinkles, peanuts, Oreo cookies, gummy bears, maraschino cherries, caramel, and chocolate sauces are available for an additional .50 cents. Sodas are priced at $1.50 each, 2 for $3.00, and 3 for $4.00. Customers can also take home the dairy deliciousness by purchasing a quart of ice cream for $12 or 2 quarts for $20.

The Harrisons have deep roots in the dairy farming industry over generations. Greg grew up on the historic Brookfield Dairy Farm in Loudoun County. With a personal and extensive background in dairy farming spanning over 55 years, Greg took a hiatus in 1984 while building another business, but rediscovered his passion for the industry when their daughter, Eleanor, became involved in 4-H dairy cows and showing a decade ago.

Motivated by their desire to support the local dairy industry and promote farm-to-table food initiatives, Greg and Sue decided to venture into the ice cream business, bringing their expertise and dedication to providing high-quality dairy products to the community.

Brookfield Dairy Farm, situated south of Leesburg on Harmony Church Road, boasts a picturesque location just two miles west of Route 15. The farm spans approximately 100 owned and leased acres and is home to a growing herd of 35 prize-winning dairy cows, with more expected to join soon. The farm takes pride in its registered Brown Swiss and Holstein cows, known for their exceptional milk quality and specific qualities. Brown Swiss cows produce high-fat, high-protein milk, making it ideal for cheese production. These docile, friendly, and adaptable cows are known for their longevity and tolerance to extreme temperatures.

As active members of the local community, Greg and Sue Harrison volunteer with the local Loudoun County 4-H Dairy Club, further exemplifying their dedication to fostering agricultural education and community engagement. Brookfield Dairy Ice Cream Company strives to support and raise awareness of dairy farming by providing the public with knowledge about the practices behind their delicious products.

The Harrisons envision a future plan whereby the public is invited to the Brookfield Dairy Farm to tour and witness firsthand their stewardship of the land and dairy animals. By increasing understanding of where dairy products come from and how they are produced, they aim to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.