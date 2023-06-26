Leesburg Stabbing Suspect Held Without Bond

Joel Escobar-Barrientos, 29, has been charged with one count of malicious wounding in the 4 a.m. incident Saturday, June 24 on the 500 block of Crestwood Street SW, local police said.

Escobar-Barrientos stabbed the victim in his 20s in the upper body during an argument, police said. The victim was transported by Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System to a local hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Escobar-Barrientos was taken into custody without incident at a residence in the 800 block of Edwards Ferry Road NE around 5 a.m. that day. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention.

