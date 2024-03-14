Fair 79°

Leesburg Man Behind Bars After Being Busted With Child Porn On His Devices: Police

A wide-ranging, "extensive" investigation involving multiple agencies led to the apprehension of a 42-year-old man in Virginia who is facing child porn charges.

 Photo Credit: Leesburg Police Department
Leesburg resident Luke Mulligan, 42, was arrested on Thursday morning after being tied to illicit materials that were tracked back to his electronic devices by local, state, and federal investigators.

On March 14, members of the Leesburg Police Department arrested Mulligan and executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Rockbridge Drive, SE, "which was obtained after a thorough investigation stemming from the discovery of sexually explicit material involving minors on an electronic device owned by Mulligan."

Additional charges are expected, according to police.

Mulligan was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond. 

