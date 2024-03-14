Leesburg Man Behind Bars After Being Busted With Child Porn On His Devices: Police

Leesburg resident Luke Mulligan, 42, was arrested on Thursday morning after being tied to illicit materials that were tracked back to his electronic devices by local, state, and federal investigators.

On March 14, members of the Leesburg Police Department arrested Mulligan and executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Rockbridge Drive, SE, "which was obtained after a thorough investigation stemming from the discovery of sexually explicit material involving minors on an electronic device owned by Mulligan."

Additional charges are expected, according to police.

Mulligan was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.