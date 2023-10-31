Larceny Suspect In Custody Following Pursuit Across Loudoun, Fairfax Counties: Police

Around 1:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) got a call from a citizen reporting what they believed to have been an abduction in progress, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

As deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect, driving a black Hummer, drove away northbound on the Loudoun County Parkway. The deputies activated their emergency equipment and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver disregarded the deputies’ attempts and continued into Fairfax County, where officers with the Fairfax County Police Department and troopers with the Virginia State Police assisted in the pursuit.

The vehicle continued and ended up on I-495 north, passing Tysons Boulevard. At 2:45 p.m., the driver stopped the vehicle at Chain Bridge Road and Flint Hill Road, exited the vehicle, and attempted to carjack a vehicle before being taken into custody.

The subject struck multiple vehicles during the pursuit, but no officers or civilians were injured.

Authorities did not release the individual's name and said only that they were in custody.

