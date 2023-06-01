Human Remains Found In Loudoun County Stream

A person walking in the woods spotted the remains in the Sugarland Run Stream in Sterling, around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

The person called local authorities, who responded to the area behind Brookfield Circle and Meadowland Lane (Sugarland Run).

The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the gender, circumstances, and cause of death are under investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021. You may also submit an anonymous tip by calling 703-777-1919 or using the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

