Heritage High School grad and Leesburg resident Raquel "Rocky" Elardo, died on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, surrounded by her family, her obituary on the Loudoun Funeral Chapel & Crematory website shows. She was 18 years old.

Rocky was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, after a collarbone injury suffered during a basketball game wasn't healing, according to a GoFundMe launched for the Elardos. As it turns out, a tumor was pressing on the bone.

Despite her diagnosis, Rocky showed up to nearly every Heritage HS Varsity Basketball game and practice to cheer on her teammates, the campaign says: "She showed everyone what it means to persevere."

The cancer came back three times, all in the same place, in her lung, according to the campaign.

Rocky remained optimistic throughout her treatments, and planned the next stages of her life, regardless of the cancer, those who knew her said.

A member of the National Honor Society, Rocky volunteered for five years with Central Loudoun Basketball as a coach and was awarded their Chopivsky Scholarship in 2023, her obituary reads.

During the summer, she was a counselor at Evergreen Sports Complex and received the Principal’s PRIDE Award Recipient in 2023. Chosen by her high school principal, the award goes to "someone who reflects the strength and character that is valued at Heritage," according to her obituary.

Rocky went on to graduate as an Early College Scholar with an Advanced Studies Diploma with a 4.43 Cumulative GPA and walked at graduation with the Academic Excellence Medal, her obit says.

More than $102,000 had been raised as of press time on the GoFundMe for the Elardo family.

Rocky is survived by her parents, Christopher Elardo and Christine Pasquarelli (Ron Humphrey); sister Gianna "Gigi" Elardo; grandmothers June Elardo and Phyllis Pasquarelli; her boyfriend, Ryan; along with countless more relatives, friends and loved ones.

Click here for Rocky's complete obituary and here to donate to the family.

