Gunshot Wound, Lacerations Found On Teen's Victim In Leesburg, Police Say

Marcos Antonio Sorto-Argueta, 19, has been identified and arrested for his role in a non-fatal shooting of someone he knew who was hospitalized on Sunday, June 18, according to officials.

Officers from the Leesburg Police Department were called shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday morning to reports of shots fired in the unit block of Hancock Place NE, where they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound and lacerations to his upper body.

He was rushed by paramedics to an area hospital for what were described by police as “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The victim has not been identified, though investigators confirmed that he and Sorto-Argueta knew each other and the shooting was likely targeted.

Sorto-Argueta was charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding. He was waiting on a bond hearing as of Tuesday, June 20, according to police officials.

Additional charges against Sorto-Argueta are pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.