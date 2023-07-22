Fair 82°

Four Injured After Police Pursuit Ends With Crash In Loudoun County

Charges are pending against a driver who took police in Loudoun County on a pursuit that led to at least four people being injured on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the area of Sterling Boulevard and East Holly Avenue in Sterling while deputies were pursuing the wanted suspect.

The crash involved multiple vehicles and four people were taken by first responders to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said that the suspect in custody and multiple charges are pending and there is no longer a threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

