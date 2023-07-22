Four Injured After Police Pursuit Ends With Crash In Loudoun County

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the area of Sterling Boulevard and East Holly Avenue in Sterling while deputies were pursuing the wanted suspect.

The crash involved multiple vehicles and four people were taken by first responders to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said that the suspect in custody and multiple charges are pending and there is no longer a threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.