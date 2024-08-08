Former Loudoun County Elementary School PTO President Accused Of Embezzling $83K: Sheriff

Kimberly Medina, 43, of Ashburn, is accused of embezzling $83,200 from the Moorefield Station Elementary School following a months-long investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office that was launched in December 2023.

According to investigators, the agency was contacted by the school's principal and other members of the PTO Board, which ultimately found that Medina had been squirreling away funds for personal use between February and September last year.

No other suspects were involved.

Medina turned herself in on Wednesday and was later released from the Loudoun County Detention Center. Officials noted that she is not employed by the Loudoun County Public Schools and no money was embezzled from them.

Medina was elected PTO preside in September 2021 and removed amid the ongoing investigation.

