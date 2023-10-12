Florida Motorcyclist Crosses Double Yellow Line, Dies On Group Ride In Hamilton: Cops, Friends

Jorge Seminario crossed a double yellow line and was trying to pass multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed when the driver of a van made a left turn into a driveway on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 3:25 p.m., the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

The motorcyclist struck the left front side quarter panel of the van in the 19200 block of Harmony Church Road in Hamilton.

Seminario was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the van was not injured.

A GoFundMe launched for Seminario's survivors remembered him as a dad who went by the nickname "Coqui."

"Coqui, who lived in South Florida, was visiting Virginia and enjoying a group motorcycle ride with friends," the page reads. "His friendly, caring nature and constant smile made him many friends. They, too, are devastated by the loss."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Investigator Alpy at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.