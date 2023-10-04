Five Virginia Billionaires Make Forbes 400 List Of 'Richest In America'

And four of them have only gotten richer.

The residents on the Forbes 400, the definitive list of the richest people in the nation, are worth $4.5 trillion in total, tying the 2021 record, according to the business outlet.

The Virginia billionaires on the list are:

19. Jacqueline Mars, of The Plains, Fauquier County. Mars is an American heiress and investor whose net worth is $38.9 billion. She is 83 years old

76. Pamela Mars, fourth generation of the Mars family who is worth $9.7 billion. She is 63 years old

238. Winifred J. Marquart, who has ties to Virginia Beach, is the great-great-granddaughter of SC Johnson, the company's founder. She is worth $4.8 billion. She is 64 years old

295. Daniel D’Aniello, of Vienna, is the cofounder and chairman of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm in Washington, D.C. He is worth $3.8 billion, and is 77 years old.

345. William Conway Jr., of McLean, is worth $3.3 billion. He is the co-executive chairman of the board and founder of the Carlyle Group, and is 74 years old

Click here for the complete 2023 Forbes 400 list.

