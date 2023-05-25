Fight Clubs Complete With Brackets, Betting Organized By Chantilly Middle Schoolers: Principal

Students at Lunsford Middle School in Chantilly have formed elaborate fight clubs some with brackets, betting, and challenges, Principal Carrie Simms said in a letter to parents.

Further troubling is that some parents seem to be aware and are hosting the fights in their garages and basements, the principal said.

"Violent behavior, fighting, and its promotion on social media have no place in our school community," Simms said.

"We cannot tell you how to parent, but when your children create TikToks and Instagram pages using Lunsford's name, and then attempt to hold these fights in our hallways and bathrooms, we will take action."

The usual 20 minutes that students had last Friday morning to socialize was revoked, Simms said.

