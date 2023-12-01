Famous Actress Stumped By Virginia-Themed 'Jeopardy!' Question: Can You Get It Right?

Cynthia Nixon couldn't.

The "Sex and the City" star flubbed the final question, ending her "Celebrity Jeopardy!" run on the Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The final category was "Unique Buildings," and the answer was The Pentagon.

Comedian Heather McMahan and Cedric the Entertainer both got it, but Nixon threw up her hands in confusion and showed her best guess.

Nixon came into Final Jeopardy! with a commanding $19,700 lead over McMahn's $15,600 and Cedric the Entertainer's $4,100 totals, sending the actress plummeting to the bottom of the scoreboard.

The final tallies:

McMahan: $20,600;

Cedric the Entertainer: $8,200;

Nixon: $8,199.

And just like that... Jeopardy! fans were quick to hop on social media to roast the star and her target her politics.

"Absolute proof that this 'celebrity who sees herself as a political mover & shaker is a complete dope," one user posted on X. "Dumb as hell.

"How did #cynthianixon just answer the easiest final #jeopardy question in history incorrectly? #celebrityjeopardy,"

The DMV will be represented once more on Thursday's episode of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" when journalist and podcast host Mo Rocca takes a taste of Bethesda to the ABC stage.

"Celebrity Jeopardy!" airs at 7 p.m. on ABC daily during the week.

