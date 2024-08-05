Family, Visiting Relatives Displaced By Loudoun County House Fire Sparked By Lightning

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, first responders from multiple agencies in Virginia and Maryland responded to a home in the 15000 block of Shannondale Road in Hillsboro to investigate a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews were met by smoke and fire coming from the garage, which rapidly spread to the second story of the residence.

Firefighters made their way into the home and were able to knock down the flames after hours of battling the tricky blaze.

"Due to the home’s rural location and the absence of regular fire hydrants, responding units set up rural water supply operations using tankers to shuttle water to the fire," investigators said.

The residents and guests were able to evacuate themselves from the home safely, though 25 people were ultimately displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Firefighters were also able to safely rescue three dogs and a lizard. No injuries were reported.

"The Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office has concluded its investigation and determined that the cause of Saturday's fire was classified as natural due to a lightning strike," officials said.

It caused an estimated $836,000 in damages.

The fire remains under investigation.

