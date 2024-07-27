Drug Dealer 'Destroying Community' In Loudoun County Gets Prison Time: Commonwealth's Attorney

Christian Murrell Adlam was ordered by a judge on Thursday, July 25, Adlam to serve 12 years and 10 months in prison, with an additional 23 years suspended, assuming "the satisfactory completion of ten years of probation."

He was convicted of:

Possessing a firearm while in the possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance;

Abduction;

Simple Robbery;

Conspiracy to commit abduction.

“We hope that this sentence sends a strong message that dealing fentanyl and other drugs will not be tolerated in Loudoun County," Commonwealth's Attorney Bob Anderson stated. "I would like to thank the (sheriff's office) for their diligent investigation, and for taking thousands of deadly fentanyl pills out of the community.

It is unimaginable what the damage to the community would have been if this individual was allowed to continue providing these lethal narcotics into our community,”

In April last year, members of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office were called to investigate a midday robbery that was reported in Sterling.

While investigating, it was determined that Adlam and a second person abducted and robbed their victim over a payment dispute involving the exchange of one pill from the dealer.

During the investigation, prosecutors say that deputies recovered 36 grams of marijuana, approximately 170 grams of cocaine in crack and powder form, 3,612 fentanyl pills, a weapon, and thousands of dollars in cash.

At Adlam's sentencing hearing, prosecutors argued that there "are massively aggravating factors - 3,600 fentanyl pills is appalling. We're here to hold Adlam accountable."

The judge added that "this is the most extreme and jaw-dropping drug dealer facts that this court has seen. We know that one pill can kill. You chose to be a drug dealer, destroying our community in the process."

