Driver Suffers Serious Injuries In Loudoun County Crash With Transit Bus, Sheriff Says

Late in the afternoon on Thursday morning, deputies were called to the area of Pacific Boulevard and Relocation Drive to investigate a reported crash involving the bus and a 2006 Honda Accord.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the Honda suffered what were described as "serious injuries" and the bus driver was evaluated for minor injuries and later released.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

The incident is now being investigated by the sheriff's office's Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Investigators did not release the name of the drivers involved.

