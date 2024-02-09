Don't Miss Virginia Actor, College Coach On 'Survivor 46'

Tevin Davis, 24 who was born in Goochland but lives in Richmond, and Tim Spicer, 31, an Arlington native living in Georgia, are among the 18 castaways on "Survivor 46" airing Feb. 28 on CBS.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Davis is an actor and is proud of completing college as a first-generation student, taking advantage of scholarships to lessen the burden on his parents.

Spicer said one of the biggest risks he's ever taken was applying to grad school at GWU, which he passed every day on his way home from work in Washington D.C.

"I finally mustered up the courage to apply to a graduate program. Unbeknownst to me, I would be accepted as one of the six African American males enrolling at the Graduate School of Education & Human Development in a cohort of 216 students," he tells EW.

The winner gets $1 million. Tune into CBS on Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. for kickoff. Click here to meet all the contestants with EW.

