Dead Dogs, 24 Other Pets Found Living In Deplorable Conditions At Loudoun County Home

An investigation was launched last week when the agency received a complaint about a residence on Sam Fred Road, where Humane Law Enforcement Officers seized 24 cats and dogs who were in danger.

The residence has housed “White Columns K-9 Training” and “White Columns Australian Shepherds” and also has served as a pet boarding facility, according to officials.

Now, LCAS is seeking information from anyone who may have sold to or adopted dogs from the owners of the facility, or whose animals were boarded at the home.

The animals that were found alive are being held by LCAS pending a custody hearing in Loudoun County General Court on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

An investigation is ongoing.

