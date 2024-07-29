'Crew Is Vomiting:' Hear The Soundbite From Weekend Flight Diverted To Dulles Airport

A soundbite from a Boston-bound flight briefly diverted to a Virginia airport over the weekend due to a customer experiencing a medical issue has been released.

And it's not pretty.

The incident happened on Flight UA2477, which departed Houston on Sunday, July 28, a United Airlines spokesman said.

While United did say a medical issue suffered by a passenger caused a quick diversion to Washington-Dulles Airport in Loudoun and Fairfax counties, the airline did not specify the nature of the episode.

A soundbite from someone on the flight was released by flight-tracking company RadarBox on X.

"I talked to the crew and it sounds like it's quite bad back there," a voice says over air traffic control. "The crew is vomiting and passengers all around are asking for masks."

In sharing the clip, RadarBox cited thenewarea51, who thanked someone named Bill B. for the clip.

United said that the aircraft got a deep cleaning before it left for Boston later in the afternoon, and that none of the 155 passengers nor its six crew members needed medical assistance upon arrival.

