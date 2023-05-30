Crash Involving Horse Trailer Kills 2 In Loudoun County

The crash happened on James Monroe Highway at Tail Race Road in Aldie Saturday, May 28 around 3 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Thomas A. Miller, 61, of West Virginia, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck hauling the horse trailer, authorities said. The truck lost control and struck an SUV, driven by Pedro J. Sera-Leyva, 68, of Leesburg, police said.

The operator of the pick-up truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The horses were not injured.

The Virginia State Police and Loudoun County Animal Services assisted at the scene. The crash is under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Lotz at 703-777-1021.

