Fair 45°

SHARE

Crash Closes Intersection Near Dulles Airport

A crash closed a Loudoun County intersection near Dulles Airport Thursday morning, Feb. 8.

At the scene

At the scene

 Photo Credit: VDOT
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

It happened at Little River Turnpike and Gum Spring Road just before 10 a.m., the DOT website shows.

Emergency response vehicles were at the scene as of press time.

to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE