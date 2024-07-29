Cops ID Maryland Woman Killed In Virginia Carjacking

Silver Spring resident Melody Waldecker was in the 21000 block of Towncenter Plaza when she was carjacked at around 11:40 a.m. on July 29 in Sterling by a suspect who has yet to be named by investigators.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, Waldecker was carjacked, then struck by her own vehicle as the suspect sped away from the area.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators say that one person has been arrested, and there is no ongoing threat to the community. The incident remains under investigation and criminal charges are pending.

