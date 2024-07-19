Early in the afternoon on Thursday, July 18, deputies from the sheriff's office were called to the intersection of Waxpool Road and Red Rum Drive in Ashburn to investigate a crash involving a sedan and SUV that left one dead.

On Friday, Salgado Sorto, 24, was identified as the person killed in the crash, leaving friends and family with more questions than answers as the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

"Unfortunately, our sister has died in a tragic and unexpected car accident," Salgado Sorto's sister said. "It is not easy to know that each of her dreams are shattered like this at her young age of 24."

Now, her family is hoping to raise money in an effort to send her body back to El Salvador so her parents can give her a proper goodbye.

Thousands of dollars have been raised by the community on the family's behalf in less than 24 hours after a GoFundMe was created.

"It's never easy to say goodbye to someone so special," Complejo Educativo Mardóqueo Portillo posted on social media. "God allowed us to be part of his academic formation, We mourn the sensitive passing of our former student and join the grief of her family.

"See you forever Dina Rosibel Salgado."

