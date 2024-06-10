Cocaine, Firearms Seized In Search Of Suspected Drug Dealer's Leesburg Home, Police Say

Nicholas T. Roach, 28, was stopped around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8 on Plaza Street NE by officers on foot as he appeared to be under the influence, police in Leesburg said.

Roach was arrested for public intoxication and, after conducting a search incident to arrest, officers found a large amount of cash and drugs on him, authorities said.

A search of his home at 75 Plaza Street NE turned up additional drugs including cocaine, scales, cell phones, two firearms with the serial numbers removed, and a substantial amount of cash. It was determined that one of the firearms was reported stolen in Florida, police said.

Roach was additionally charged with distribution of controlled substances, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substances, two counts of removal of serial number on a firearm, and receipt of a stolen firearm.

He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on no bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.