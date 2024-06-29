Climate Change Consultant Caught With Thousands Of Child Porn Files In Virginia Sentenced: Feds

Purcellville resident Raymond Lee Chavez, 70, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his sexual exploitation of five children and his receipt and possession of thousands of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to court documents, Chavez, who a consultant on issues related to climate change and served international clients, including the United Nations.

Between April 2017 and April 2022, Chavez purchased at least 15 livestreaming webcam shows involving the sexual abuse and exploitation of five prepubescent children from child sex traffickers based in the Philippines.

Prosecutors said that he would record segments of the streams with his phone and saved them to external hard drives.

Chavez and the traffickers would arrange times for the shows, negotiate payment, and discuss the sex acts that Chavez wanted the children to perform.

He would also enjoy previews over video chats with the traffickers, where the child would be put on display.

"Chavez often wanted the children to wear makeup and 'sexy stockings,'" court documents state.

"During the sexual abuse, Chavez continued to communicate with the trafficker and gave specific instructions about what he wanted to see the children do."

During a search of his home in March last year, investigators found six different electronic devices containing more than 5,000 images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

