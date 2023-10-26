Brand-New Dodge Challenger Struck Taxi Head-On In Triple Fatal Loudoun Parkway Crash: Cops

A 2023 Dodge Challenger was heading north on the Parkway when he lost control near Shellhorn Road and struck a Toyota Sienna taxi head-on around 10:50 p.m., the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

The sole occupant of the Dodge, a 56-year-old male from Las Vegas, NV, and the two occupants of the Toyota, a 51-year-old male from Silver Spring, MD, and a 66-year-old male from Brambleton, VA, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the deceased are not being released until next of kin notifications are made. Speed is believed to be a factor, police said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is working diligently to investigate the circumstances leading to this tragic incident. Witnesses to the crash who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator Doug Lake at 703-777-1021.

