Belmont Middle School Counselor Battling Cancer Won't Fight Alone

Damien White, who is a beloved member of the Belmont Middle School community, was recently diagnosed with glioblastoma.

White recently underwent surgery to have his brain tumor removed, and now faces several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

As of Friday, May 26, more than $12,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched by a Belmont Ridge science teacher, Charles Kelly, support him during this trying time.

"Whether it is dealing with middle school problems like bullying, friend disagreements, building life skills, etc, Mr. White has always had an open door for any student needing guidance," Kelly writes. "Well, now it is his turn for receiving support."

While it might sound cliche, Kelly says what makes White so special is his heart.

"You hear the typical euphemism of he always puts others first, but it is true," he said. "Being a counselor of a middle school, he always has done his best to help students, parents, and his fellow teachers. He spends a lot of time trying to connect to some of the students that need guidance the most. He has on open door policy for everyone."

Inspired by the fact that White would never ask for help himself, Kelly launched the GoFundMe.

"He deserves help," Kelly said. "He deserves it because he has spent his life helping others and having cancer shouldn't make him struggle financially.

"He has been such a pivotal community pillar, that I just wanted to do something small to help out. We are lucky to have such great family, friends, and colleagues, that have graciously given to the cause."

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.