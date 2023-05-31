Ashburn Motorcyclist Killed In MDW Crash Mourned As Cherished Uncle

The Ashburn resident was riding his motorcycle northbound on Claiborne Parkway near Harry Byrd Highway Friday, May 26 around 2:40 p.m. the county sheriff's office said.

Erik struck the guardrail and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

As of Wednesday, May 31, more than $3,900 was raised on a GoFundMe page launched by Mitch Reddington.

"I know from many conversations with him, he cherished his family," Reddington writes.

"He most recently shared his brother Vince has moved in with him and the time he spent with his nephews from Alaska were priceless moments."

Erik's LinkedIn page shows he earned his bachelors in business management from Penn State and had most recently been working in a high-level position at Salesforce.

Anyone with information, please contact Investigator Alpy at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

Click here to donate to Erik Grier's memorial fund.

