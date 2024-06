Austin Bostic, of Ashburn, is believed to have set the fires around 2:30 p.m. on April 5, 2023 on Thistledown Terrace, the county fire marshal's office said.

He was charged with burning or destroying a dwelling and setting fire to woods, fences, grass, and more, officials said.

He was held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

