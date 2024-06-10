Arrest Made In Leesburg Landscaping Company Burglary

Kelvin Lainez-Cardena is believed to have stolen landscaping equipment from a landscaping company on Cardinal Park Drive SE, local police said.

The incident was reported to police around 1 a.m. on April 1, police said.

The equipment was recovered from a property in the 21000 block of Pon Farr Court in Leesburg. Lainez-Cardenas was arrested and charged with burglary and grand larceny. He was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he was released on a $3,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 703-771-6417 / PoliceInvestigations@LeesburgVA.gov.

