Leesburg Man Arrested In Dad's Death: Police

A 21-year-old man has been charged in the death of his father, a beloved brewer in Loudoun County, authorities said.

Schuyler Lake was charged with second-degree murder after his dad, Dean Lake, was found dead with trauma to his upper body around 7:30 a.m. at a home on South King Street on Saturday, April 30, local police announced Sunday morning.

The younger Lake was found after an hours-long manhunt Saturday afternoon near Russell Branch Parkway SE and Battlefield Parkway SE, police said. The cause of death was not immediately known.

No other persons of interest in this investigation. It was not clear if any charges had been filed.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in for Dean, the head brewer and co-founder of Dog Money Restaurant and Brewery, which closed in 2020. At the time of his death, he helmed operations for Black Hoof Brewing.

"With great sadness and we are still shocked to hear the message of passing Dean Lake one of my favorite Brewer and friend," one person wrote on Facebook. "&ou will be missed our thoughts and prayers are with Dean."

"Dean was always kind, greeted everyone by name, had a handshake and would pause to chat even when on the run," someone added.

"Just unimaginable. A good person & friend to all," a third said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or at mkadric@leesburgva.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

