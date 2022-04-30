Leesburg Man Arrested In Dad's Death: Police

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with his dad's death in a Leesburg home after an hours-long manhunt Saturday, April 30, authorities said.

Schuyler Lake was being sought by police after Dean Lake, 57, was found dead with trauma to his upper body around 7:30 a.m. at a home on South King Street, Township police said in a news release.

The younger Lake was found near Russell Branch Parkway SE and Battlefield Parkway SE, police said.

No other persons of interest in this investigation. It was not clear if any charges had been filed.

Dean Lake was the head brewer and co-founder of Dog Money Restaurant and Brewery, which closed in 2020. At the time of his death, he helmed operations for Black Hoof Brewing.

The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or at mkadric@leesburgva.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

