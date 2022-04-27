Virginia Farm Responds To E. Coli Outbreak Allegedly Linked To Baby Goats

A dairy farm in Virginia has responding to a claim made in a press release posted by the Loudon County officials about an E. coli investigation.

Several E. coli cases were traced back to Georges Mill Farm in Lovettsville, from people who visited between March 6 and April 20, The Loudoun County Health Department said.

Farm owner Molly Koiz said she and other farm workers "feel horrible" both that visitors got sick, and that the Loudoun County Health Department considers contact with the baby goats as the source of the illness.

The Loudon County Health Department hung up on Daily Voice when a reporter called on Wednesday, April 27.

"E. coli is a naturally occurring, normal part of animal gastrointestinal systems, and we take every precaution to minimize contact issues such as hand washing and sanitizer stations," Koiz said.

"We take public health very seriously, so we closed baby goat visiting upon notification from the Health Department of our association with the ill individuals out of an abundance of caution, even though we don’t believe there has been any greater risk this season than there has been at any time during the last decade of baby goat visiting."

Visiting will remain closed as the baby goat season comes to a close as normal at the end of April.

The farm plans on reopening next spring, but, "with our current risk-mitigation systems, as well as any additional recommendations from the Health Department, and continue to be a conduit for interactive experiences with animals for our community in as safe a way as possible given the inherent risks," Koiz said.

Georges Mill Farm specializes in Artisan goat cheese products and offers a tour every spring for customers interested in seeing and petting the dozens of baby goats born at the farm.

Coming into direct contact with animals can always present a risk of contracting E. coli or other bacteria, as stated by the health department.

Georges Mill Farm has several Virginia Agritourism Liability signs posted in multiple locations on the farm, including in the parking lot and baby goat pen. The farm confirms they also verbally remind and encourage visitors to wash and sanitize their hands after coming into contact with the animals.

The E. coli cases are not related or linked to any products or food that Georges Mill Farm produces, the farm confirms.

"We wish those sickened a speedy recovery and we have and will continue to make every effort to minimize the inherent risks of baby goat visiting," Koiz said.

