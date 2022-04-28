Contact Us
Loudon Daily Voice serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Return to your home site

Menu

Loudon Daily Voice serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
News

Leesburg Gunman Nabbed Following Fight, Authorities Say

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Stock Photo of Firearm
Stock Photo of Firearm Photo Credit: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

A Leesburg man was arrested in his alleged connection to a Lansdowne altercation on the night of Tuesday, April 26.

Kenneth M. Manion, 40, is accused of brandishing a firearm and shooting it into the air during an altercation with an alleged acquaintance on the 19200 block of Harlow Square around 10:30 pm according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Manion was arrested and is being charged with brandishing a firearm, assault, and discharge of a firearm. He is being held in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond, police report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.