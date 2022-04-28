Leesburg Gunman Nabbed Following Fight, Authorities Say

A Leesburg man was arrested in his alleged connection to a Lansdowne altercation on the night of Tuesday, April 26.

Kenneth M. Manion, 40, is accused of brandishing a firearm and shooting it into the air during an altercation with an alleged acquaintance on the 19200 block of Harlow Square around 10:30 pm according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Manion was arrested and is being charged with brandishing a firearm, assault, and discharge of a firearm. He is being held in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond, police report.

