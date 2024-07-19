Would-Be Gun Store Robbers Wanted Following Failed Springfield, Lorton Burglaries: Police

An alert was issued by police on Friday as they attempt to identify and locate those responsible for attempting - and failing - to get into the stores.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, their spree began on Thursday, July 4, when officers were called to Dominion Defense on Fullerton Road in Springfield.

Upon arrival, they found shattered glass from the store window, though three suspects were unable to get in and fled before officers arrived at around 5:45 a.m. that morning.

Days later, shortly before 2:50 a.m. on July 7, the same suspects were caught on camera surveilling the store before leaving the area to hit up another gun store in the area.

Approximately an hour later, officers were called to Sharpshooters in the 8100 block of Terminal Road in Lorton, where there was a burglary alarm that activated.

Police say that the same suspects from the Dominion Defense incident arrived an an unknown vehicle and approached the business, breaking the window and fleeing when the alarm sounded.

All three incidents remain under investigation as of Friday, July 19.

